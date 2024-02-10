SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 4.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 347,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.