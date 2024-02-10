Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 2,700 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.10% of Plexus worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,727 shares of company stock worth $2,657,805. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

