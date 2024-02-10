Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 13,900 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $35.97. 8,189,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

