Wealth Alliance Sells 519 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 190.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,336,000 after buying an additional 834,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,434,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 230.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

