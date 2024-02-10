BIP Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $263.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

