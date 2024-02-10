Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.100 EPS.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,290. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Duke Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
