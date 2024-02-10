TELUS (NYSE:TU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) issued its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TELUS Trading Up 2.9 %

TU stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

