Betterment LLC Raises Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 206,919 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

