Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

Chevron stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. 9,194,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

