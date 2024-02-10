Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 348 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,952 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 849,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,113 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,787. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

