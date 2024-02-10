Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,877,903 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $70,027,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 288,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,822,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247,472. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

