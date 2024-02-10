11,911 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $740.16 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $745.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $620.02 and its 200-day moving average is $580.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.