Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,558,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock worth $317,907,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.11. 18,413,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,937,472. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.