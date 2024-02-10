Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,334 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $271.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.76 and its 200 day moving average is $240.03.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

