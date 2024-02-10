Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $146.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

