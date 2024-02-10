Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 32,086 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,086 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Centene were worth $61,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Stock Up 1.1 %

Centene stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

