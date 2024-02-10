Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 2,959 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 182.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

