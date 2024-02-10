Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,592 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $82,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $72.37. 5,940,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

