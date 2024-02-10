Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $239,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Stryker by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $2,814,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Stryker by 52.2% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $346.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

