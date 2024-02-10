Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $57,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

