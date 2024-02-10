Blair William & Co. IL Buys 36,329 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $44,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

