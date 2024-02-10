BIP Wealth LLC Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,699.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,551 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,485,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,515. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

