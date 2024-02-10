Andra AP fonden Buys 5,300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $197.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.