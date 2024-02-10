Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.30. 693,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.