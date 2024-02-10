Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $55,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.