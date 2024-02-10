State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.42 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $283.50 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.29.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

