Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

