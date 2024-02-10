Wealth Alliance Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.11. 16,984,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,900,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $690.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

