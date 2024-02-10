Wealth Alliance Purchases 3,737 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 150.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $44.70. 3,145,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

