Wealth Alliance Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,167. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average of $299.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

