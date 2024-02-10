Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $151,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,398. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

