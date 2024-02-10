Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

