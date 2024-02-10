Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 85,727 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.