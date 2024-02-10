Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.04 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $981.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.