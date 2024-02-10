Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 22,085 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 349.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $5.75 on Friday, hitting $190.00. 1,784,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

