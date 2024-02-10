Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,267,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,457. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

