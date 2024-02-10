Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,702. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

