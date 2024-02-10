Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.0 million-$242.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.9 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $1.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.50.

ACLS traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. 1,100,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

