Homestead Advisers Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.16% of Atkore worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.31. 299,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,036. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.19. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

