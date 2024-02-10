Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Royalty Pharma worth $36,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 3,612,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

