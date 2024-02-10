Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. 3,355,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

