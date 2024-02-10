Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Kennametal has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Kennametal Stock Up 3.3 %

KMT opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

