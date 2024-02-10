Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 2,100 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.09. 146,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,384. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.19 and a 200 day moving average of $381.32.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

