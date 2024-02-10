Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 11,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

