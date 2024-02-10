BIP Wealth LLC Buys 885 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Ares Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 729,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,953 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $262,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

