BIP Wealth LLC Buys 480 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $123.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.