Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,172 shares of company stock valued at $124,958,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $233.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $235.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.