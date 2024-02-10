Homestead Advisers Corp Has $96,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,498,114 shares of company stock valued at $404,929,651. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,475,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,195. The firm has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.