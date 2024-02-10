Betterment LLC Sells 929,128 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Betterment LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,372,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $254,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 828,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,039. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
