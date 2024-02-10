Betterment LLC Sells 929,128 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Betterment LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,372,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $254,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 828,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,039. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.