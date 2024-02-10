Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,958 shares during the quarter. Orange comprises approximately 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 47,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orange by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 278,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.41. 285,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

